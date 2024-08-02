GSK Reports Expanded Approval For Jemperli Plus Chemotherapy

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the FDA has approved Jemperli in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by Jemperli as a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The company said the approval broadens the previous indication for Jemperli plus chemotherapy to include patients with mismatch repair proficient/microsatellite stable tumours who represent 70-75% of patients diagnosed with endometrial cancer.

Jemperli?was discovered by AnaptysBio, and licensed to TESARO, under a collaboration and exclusive license agreement signed in March 2014. GSK is responsible for the ongoing research, development, commercialisation, and manufacturing of Jemperli and cobolimab.

