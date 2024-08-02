|
02.08.2024 08:13:53
GSK Reports Expanded Approval For Jemperli Plus Chemotherapy
(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the FDA has approved Jemperli in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by Jemperli as a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The company said the approval broadens the previous indication for Jemperli plus chemotherapy to include patients with mismatch repair proficient/microsatellite stable tumours who represent 70-75% of patients diagnosed with endometrial cancer.
Jemperli?was discovered by AnaptysBio, and licensed to TESARO, under a collaboration and exclusive license agreement signed in March 2014. GSK is responsible for the ongoing research, development, commercialisation, and manufacturing of Jemperli and cobolimab.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.