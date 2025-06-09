Gaztransport et technigaz Aktie

WKN DE: A1XEHR / ISIN: FR0011726835

09.06.2025

GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, June 9, 2025

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights1 Net total number of voting rights2
May 31, 2025 37,117,772 37,117,772 37,030,337

Investor Relations Contact         
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
                        

1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment


Gaztransport et technigaz SA

Gaztransport et technigaz SA 166,60 -0,60% Gaztransport et technigaz SA

