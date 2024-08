Guardant Health Rises In Pre-market On FDA Approval Of Shield Colorectal Cancer Screening Test

(RTTNews) - Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) were rising more than 5 percent in pre-market on Monday to $34.75, after the company said its colorectal cancer screening blood test, Shield has approved by the Food and Drug Administration or FDA.

Shield is the first blood test to be approved by the FDA as a primary screening option for colorectal cancer. It is also the first blood test for CRC screening that meets the requirements for Medicare coverage, the company said in a statement.

Guardant Health stock had closed at $33, up 3.35 percent on Friday. It has traded in the range of $15.81 - $41.06 in the last 1 year.