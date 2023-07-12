Guerrilla RF Accelerates Investment in the $56.3 Billion Connected Vehicle Market

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) a leading provider of state-of-the-art radio frequency and microwave communications solutions, announces it is accelerating its investment into the rapidly growing connected vehicle market, including new applications such as the Vehicle to Everything (V2X) initiative where vehicles can "talk” or "share” information with other vehicles, drivers, pedestrians, and traffic infrastructure. V2X is earmarked as one of the critical wireless technologies for new safety initiatives like automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems. Since V2X utilizes ‘non-line-of-sight’ signal propagation, it offers significant advantages over existing on-board sensors such as radars, cameras and lidar. Each of these legacy line-of-sight sensor technologies are limited by short road and obstacle detection ranges, and often hampered by environmental impairments such as fog, snow or rain.

According to Markets and Markets, the global connected car market size was valued at $23.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $56.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19 percent. Guerrilla RF is well entrenched in this market with its GPS/GNSS, SDARS, and cellular compensator offerings, the last of which is being used as a springboard for its V2X portfolio. V2X is beginning to gain momentum worldwide, with multiple countries indicating support for the implementation and extension of the standard. In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced in late May a "Notice of Proposed Rulemaking” requiring all new cars and light trucks to be equipped with automatic emergency braking systems. The objective is to mitigate vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian collisions, and if adopted, all U.S. light vehicles will be mandated to have AEB technology three years after the publication of the final rule.

"With V2X, all automobiles and infrastructure systems are interconnected with each other, and this interconnected state will directly lead to the reduction of accidents, congestion, and even vehicle emissions,” says Jim Ahne, Guerrilla RF’s VP of Automotive and 5G Products. "Guerrilla RF has been offering ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, RF switches, digital step attenuators, and other products for the connected vehicle segment for several years. Given our strong heritage in this space, we believe we’re well positioned to capitalize on this new market as V2X continues to gain traction worldwide.”

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, Inc., develops and manufactures high-performance state-of-the-art radiofrequency (RF) and microwave communication solutions for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, which include network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, SATCOM, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The Company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest-growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. To date, the Company has shipped over 175 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual "Inc. 5000" list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top "Inc. 500" list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "plan,” "project,” "anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712179420/en/