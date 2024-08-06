Guerrilla RF Announces Closing of $22.0 Million Private Placement

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), a leading provider of state-of-the-art RF and microwave semiconductors, today announced the closing of a private placement with a single institutional investor generating gross proceeds of $22.0 million, as described more fully in a Form 8-K filed today.

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) today announced the closing of a private placement with a single institutional investor generating gross proceeds of $22.0 million. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"With this investment, I believe that Guerrilla RF has the necessary resources to drive significant growth,” said Ryan Pratt, CEO and Founder. "We are excited by the alignment of this investment with those of our existing shareholders.”

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, Inc., develops and manufactures high-performance, state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductors for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, including network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, SATCOM, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The Company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest-growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. The Company has shipped over 200 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual "Inc. 5000" list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top "Inc. 500" list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "plan,” "project,” "anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

