Guerrilla RF Announces Entry into the Satellite Communications Industry

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), the innovative fabless semiconductor company today announced its entry into the rapidly growing satellite communications (SATCOM) industry.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global SATCOM industry will grow from $29.98 billion in 2022 to $56.74 billion by 2029, a 9.54% compounded annual growth rate. Market growth will be driven by mobile applications and "Internet of Things” integration in a wide range of industries including agriculture, asset tracking, aviation, defense, energy, navigation, and weather monitoring.

Growth in satellite communications has also brought complex engineering challenges. With the move to smaller satellites in low Earth orbits, satellite components need to be compact and capable of higher operating frequencies along with complex modulation schemes — all while still ensuring robust signal fidelity in extreme temperature, radiation, and interference conditions.

Ryan Pratt, CEO and founder of Guerrilla RF commented, "We have always sought to meet the growing demand for connectivity by solving complex engineering challenges and producing high-performance semiconductors in the 5G, automotive, and cellular booster industries. Our approach to solving the unique application challenges of customers combined with a catalog of high-performance parts is what differentiates us from our competition and will allow us to take share in the rapidly growing SATCOM industry.”

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 100 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual "Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top "Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

