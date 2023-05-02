Guerrilla RF Appoints Paul Stoneley to Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUERD), a leading provider of state-of-the-art radio frequency and microwave communications solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Stoneley as VP of Worldwide Sales effective immediately. Guerrilla RF intends to draw on Mr. Stoneley’s 25 years of sales and business development and leadership expertise to bolster the Company’s high-performance solutions portfolio and distribution channels for sales growth. In this role, Mr. Stoneley will lead business development, sales and marketing to integrate a worldwide team and drive growth across portfolios, customer segments, new territories, and verticals.

"Paul’s appointment comes at a time when Guerrilla RF is experiencing strong momentum and double-digit growth YoY on all fronts—market, products, and technology,” said Kellie Chong, Chief Business Officer. "His knowledge of RF semiconductors, sales and applications engineering, and key customers in Europe and Asia will help support our trajectory by aligning the proper resources and talent. Paul’s leadership, relationships, and strategic insight will be valuable during the next phase of the Company’s expansion and growth.”

"I am honored to head the Worldwide Sales team and also be a part of the executive team driving the company’s strategy forward,” commented Stoneley. "The wireless, industrial IoT, automotive, satellite, aerospace, and defense markets are going through dynamic change and innovation, and Guerrilla RF is well positioned to lead this disruption and scale in these large and high-growth markets. I look forward to partnering with Kellie and the rest of the team to help guide the company and maximize the opportunities ahead.”

Mr. Stoneley brings over 25 years of experience in business development and sales strategy, operational plans, tactics, and processes that drive revenue growth and accomplish financial objectives. For the last 2 years, he has been a vital part of Guerrilla RF’s growth as EMEA Sales Director, creating capabilities to analyze the current macro environment, perform competitive analysis, and retain and expand Guerrilla RF’s key customer base.

From 2019 to 2021 Mr. Stoneley was Sales and Business Development Director at silicon-on-insulator leader pSemi, with EMEA sales and applications management responsibility driving over $20 million in revenues. Previously he held positions of increasing sales management responsibilities at RF industry leader Qorvo/RFMD driving revenues over $38 million and exceeding sales targets by emphasizing key relationship management, implementing innovative sales strategies, and through global coordination of sales and field applications teams. Prior to that, he was regional Sales Manager at multinational RF component company Murata Electronics driving $10 million+ in annual revenues. Mr. Stoneley holds a bachelor’s degree from St. David’s University in Wales, graduating with Honors.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, Inc., develops and manufactures high-performance state-of-the-art radiofrequency (RF) and microwave communication solutions for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, which include network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The Company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest-growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. To date, the Company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual "Inc. 5000" list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top "Inc. 500" list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "plan,” "project,” "anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

