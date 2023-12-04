Guerrilla RF Formally Releases New 5 to 8 GHz LNA with Industry-Leading Noise Figure and Linearity Performance

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF2110, an ultra-low noise amplifier that delivers an exceptionally flat gain response over a single 5 to 8 GHz broadband tune.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204814655/en/

Guerrilla RF announces the formal production release of the GRF2110, an ultra-low noise amplifier that delivers an exceptionally flat gain response over a single 5 to 8 GHz broadband tune. (Graphic: Business Wire)

When operated at 6 GHz, the device delivers 16.3 dB of gain, 22 dBm of OP1dB compression, 38 dBm of OIP3 linearity, and a low noise figure of 1.2 dB (as measured on the device’s standard evaluation board; de-embedded NF values are approximate 0.2 dB lower). As with most of GRF’s amplifier cores, the GRF2110 touts a flexible biasing architecture allowing for customizable tradeoffs in linearity and power consumption. Supply voltages can vary between 2.7 and 6 V, although most customers will elect to use a standard 5 V supply with 70 mA of biasing current.

"Given its native operating band, the GRF2110 will be a compelling LNA for satellite communications, aeronautical telemetry, radar, industrial scientific medical (ISM), WiFi 6E, and 5G cellular infrastructure applications targeting new n96, n102 and n104 bands in the 5.9 to 7.2 GHz range,” says Jim Ahne, vice president of automotive and 5G products at Guerrilla RF. "In each of these end markets, customers are continuously seeking LNA cores offering an excellent blend of low noise, high linearity, and high compression performance – critical for enhancing a system’s overall receiver sensitivity while overcoming link impairments due to blocker interference.”

The GRF2110 utilizes Guerilla RF’s popular 1.5 x 1.5 mm DFN-6 package – the company’s ultra-small packaging option supporting a common footprint for over 30 devices. The entire family of parts provide customers with a multitude of options for addressing different frequency, gain, noise figure, compression, and linearity requirements. This modular approach is extremely popular with GRF’s client base since it provides an exceptional degree of design latitude, translating directly into design speed and agility.

Pricing and Availability

Samples and evaluation boards are available for the GRF2110. Prices start at $1.76 (10,000-up, EXW USA). Visit https://www.guerrilla-rf.com/products/detail/sku/2110 for additional details.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 175 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "plan,” "project,” "anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204814655/en/