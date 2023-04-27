Guerrilla RF Increases Market Share in UHF and 900 MHz ISM Band with Family of Power Amplifiers

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUERD), today announces an increase in market share with their family of power amplifiers (PAs) in the UHF and 900 MHz bands. These PAs are designed for best-in-class performance for radio-frequency identification, (RFID) automated meter reading, (AMR) asset tracking, and industrial, scientific, or medical (ISM) applications.

These technologies can provide a wireless, non-line-of-sight means of remote telemetry and asset tracking in a wide range of industries that include automotive manufacturing, retail, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. The associated diverse operating environments require the use of robust and reliable RF components such as PAs. These components need to achieve high output power, efficiency, and gain over a wide range of operating temperatures.

According to Allied Market Research, the global RFID industry alone is projected to grow from its $11.8 billion valuation in 2021 to $31.5 billion by 2031, with a 10.2% compounded annual growth rate. Market growth will continue to be driven by the rise in demand for RFID solutions in the banking, healthcare, and retail industries. Other factors include growing government initiatives to use RFID-based solutions to address supply chain issues, as well as interest in integration for "industry 4.0” smart manufacturing. Similar market growth is expected with other ISM-based applications.

"We believe our UHF and 900 MHz PAs provide excellent solutions to the demanding requirements of this market,” says Alan Ake, VP of Multimarket Products. "As a company, we are focused on providing the highest-performance RF components in the industry, faster time to market, and we are committed to a product life cycle that far exceeds ten years. These PAs are no exception. Their high performance and bias flexibility, combined with Guerrilla RF’s outstanding technical support, enable our customer’s successful product development and implementation.”

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, develops and manufactures high-performance microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 100 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual "Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top "Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "plan,” "project,” "anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

