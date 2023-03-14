Guerrilla RF Issues Letter to Shareholders

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), a leading provider of state-of-the-art RF and microwave communications solutions, today announced that it has issued a letter to its shareholders outlining its 2022 milestones and 2023 strategic plans.

The letter’s highlights include:

Record revenue of $11.6M in FY22

Book-to-bill ratio for Q4 2022 exceeded 1.5, indicating excellent performance and strong future demand

2022 average unit selling price increased to $0.40 versus $0.33 for 2021, a 20.7% increase

Garnered numerous new design wins for multiple applications

In the fast-growing automotive industry, eight design wins led to a $2.4 million automotive purchase order in 2023, five months ahead of schedule. This project is expected to generate an aggregate peak volume of 30 million units per year

Reduced the average cycle time for component fabrication, assembly, and testing to about 10.5 weeks, matching the Company’s pre-Covid average—outpacing the industry’s typical 12+ weeks’ cycle times

Entered the rapidly growing satellite communications industry

Record $8.1 million R&D investment—a key metric that will manifest in continuing growth ahead

Completed a private placement for total gross proceeds of $9.2 million in February 2023. The funds provide the Company with the resources to accelerate its growth through new market penetration, expanded product offerings, additional R&D initiatives, and new capital equipment

Goals for 2023 including: increase R&D investment by 20% in 2023 up-list to a senior exchange



"All the success we achieved in 2022 is the result of the seeds we planted years ago and nurtured through meticulous analysis and strategic planning, hiring the best, and executing to our potential every day,” said Ryan Pratt, founder, and CEO at Guerrilla RF. "We look to build upon a year of record revenues and milestones and follow that up with yet more ambitious goals. We thank our shareholders for their continued support.”

Read the complete shareholder letter at Guerrilla_RF_Shareholder_Letter_2023_(guerrilla-rf. com).

