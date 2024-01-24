Guerrilla RF Releases New Linear PAs and LNAs Targeting Cellular Compensators for Automotive Market

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal release of two ¼ W linear PAs and two LNAs earmarked specifically for the automotive market. All four devices were qualified to meet rigorous AEC-Q100 quality standards – a critical benchmark for semiconductor devices used within automotive applications. These new PAs and LNAs are used primarily in cellular compensators (essentially cellular ‘signal boosters’ serving to amplify and enhance cellular signals within the cabin of vehicles).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124730628/en/

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal release of two ¼ W linear PAs and two LNAs earmarked specifically for the automotive market. All four devices were qualified to meet rigorous AEC-Q100 quality standards – a critical benchmark for semiconductor devices used within automotive applications. These new PAs and LNAs are used primarily in cellular compensators (essentially cellular ‘signal boosters’ serving to amplify and enhance cellular signals within the cabin of vehicles). (Graphic: Business Wire)

The GRF5507W and GRF5517W join the previously announced GRF5526W and GRF5536W linear PAs. Together, the foursome covers the most popular cellular bands spanning the 700MHz – 4200MHz frequency range. These components are derivatives of GRF’s recently released ¼ W PA family; the primary difference is these new cores have been subjected to an additional set of qualification tests and unique production screening protocols to warrant an AEC-Q100 Class 2 rating.

The GRF55xx-W series of PAs are ideal for 4G/5G cellular applications requiring exceptional native linearity over temperature extremes of -40°C to 105°C. Each of these devices can deliver up to 23dBm of output power with better than -45dBc of ACLR performance – all without the aid of supplemental linearization schemes like digital pre-distortion (DPD). The ability to beat the -45dBc ACLR performance metric without DPD is critical for meeting the stringent size, cost and power dissipation requirements of these cellular compensator/compenser applications.

The new GRF2106W and GRF2133W also complement GRF’s existing portfolio of fully qualified AEC-Q100 LNAs. The GRF2106W is rated to operate over the 2700 – 5000 MHz range with a nominal gain of 21.5 dB and a low NF of 0.8 dB. A higher gain level of 28 dB is available with the GRF2133 providing an even lower NF of 0.6 dB over an operating band of 1800 – 5000MHz.

"Completing the qualification of these devices has been a critical step for Guerrilla RF as we continue to gain share within the automotive space,” says Jim Ahne, Guerrilla RF’s vice president of automotive and 5G products. "Together, these AEC-Q100 compliant devices extend the Company’s reach into the growing market for 5G cellular compensators associated with automotive shark fin antennas. Given the introduction of these new AEC-Q100 qualified PA and LNA cores, we’ve now formally released six of seven components tied directly to previously announced cellular compensator/compenser contract which will be ramping later this year.”

Packaging, Pricing and Availability

The GRF5507W and GRF5517W come in pin-compatible 3mm x 3mm, 16-pin QFN packages, with pricing starting at $1.54 (10,000-up, EXW USA). The GRF2106W and GRF2133W utilize GRF’s smallest 1.5mm x 1.5mm, 6-pin DFN package, with pricing starting at $0.62 and $0.83, respectively (10,000-up, EXW USA). Samples and evaluation boards are available for all four components.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. The company has shipped over 175 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "plan,” "project,” "anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124730628/en/