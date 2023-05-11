Guerrilla RF Sampling New C-Band Amplifier with Industry-leading Performance

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUERD), a leading provider of state-of-the-art RF and microwave communications solutions, today announced the expansion of their family of high-frequency amplifiers with the GRF2110. The device offers industry-leading C-Band performance such as flat 17 dB of gain, 22 dBm OP1dB, and 40 dBm OIP3, with a noise figure of only 1.0 dB while drawing 70 mA of current. Its combination of high performance and bias flexibility allows it to be customized for stringent power consumption targets.

"The C-Band is considered waterfront property in terms of RF spectrum because it offers the best combination of RF coverage and RF bandwidth, and cellular operators have been investing heavily in this band,” according to Alan Ake, VP of Multimarket Products at Guerrilla RF. "This band is also used by many other applications such as satellite earth stations, aeronautical navigation, radar, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), Industrial, Scientific, Medical (ISM), and WiFi 6E - accordingly system designers will need to pay increased attention to RF impairments such as interference, gain compression, receiver saturation, noise floor degradation, and intermodulation. The GRF2110 was designed with these C-band-specific impairments in mind, with industry-leading gain, linearity, and noise figure performance. The GRF2110 also utilizes the same pin-compatible package as multiple other GRF products, providing flexibility and design latitude for customers’ speedy product development,” concluded Ake.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, develops and manufactures high-performance microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 100 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual "Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top "Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "plan,” "project,” "anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005178/en/