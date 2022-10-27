Guerrilla RF Surpasses 150M+ RFIC/MMIC Deployments

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today it has surpassed the 150 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments – a 50 percent increase in lifetime shipments since it reached the 100M mark 15 months ago. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020 and 2021, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.

"The sheer number of products deployed in the field is a testament to the commercial success of our portfolio,” says Ryan Pratt, CEO and founder of Guerrilla RF. "It’s proof we offer outstanding technology that resonates incredibly well with the needs of our customers. We continue to gain traction within our strategic markets, especially within the automotive, 5G infrastructure, and cellular repeater segments. Our catalog business with a base of 300+ customers is similarly fueling the rapid acceleration of component deployments, and we’re constantly finding new and exciting applications that can leverage our industry-leading cores.”

"Our growth also serves as a validation of our overall market strategy,” Pratt continues. "At Guerrilla RF, we stealthily disrupt the underserved wireless infrastructure market by combining the very best in RF innovation and performance with unparalleled customer support. We effectively use ‘guerrilla’ tactics to outmaneuver and outexecute our competition through an exceptionally focused approach to product development. Over the course of the next few weeks, we’ll introduce a myriad of new products which will help accelerate our growth in future years.”

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators, and linear PAs (power amplifiers) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

