Guerrilla RF to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), a leading provider of state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) and microwave communications solutions, today announced that its VP of Investor Relations, Sam Funchess will present at the Sequire Investor Summit, being held at the La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 24-26, 2023.

At the summit, Funchess will discuss the company’s high-performance RF solutions, product, and sales goals for 2023. Recent highlights include:

Product revenue (CAGR) growth of 66% since 2018, and 31% since 2019

Gross margins of 59% from its diverse product portfolio

Market-leading target customers such as Tesla, CommScope, Molex, Wilson Electronics, and Nokia

Success of R&D initiatives that have led to innovative technologies including its new GaN (gallium nitride) power amplifiers and SoI (silicon-on-insulator) products

"Guerrilla RF will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, which is a testament to our corporate fundamentals and focus of serving unmet needs in high-growth verticals that include 5G, automotive, satellite communications, aerospace, defense, and test and measurement,” commented Sam Funchess. "This is an incredible opportunity to host high-quality one-on-ones with analysts and investors, connect with other professionals within the investment community, and highlight our strategy to cater to these markets that have a strong demand for high-performance radio-frequency semiconductor solutions.”

About Sequire Investor Summit

The Sequire Investor Summit is designed to bring together forward-thinking investors and issuers with world-class speakers in Puerto Rico – one of the fastest-growing investment economies in the world with tax benefits that allow businesses and innovative investors to invest more in research and development and expand their operations. The Summit will feature 40+ presentations from leading public companies, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that will address the latest trends in investment and innovations in technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with hundreds of investors, and leading industry professionals, learn about new tools and strategies, and engage in one-on-one meetings.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, Inc., develops and manufactures high-performance state-of-the-art radiofrequency (RF) and microwave communication solutions for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, that include network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The Company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. To date, the Company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual "Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top "Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

