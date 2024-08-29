Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Dennis Secor, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, Senior Vice President Finance, Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer.

The fireside chat will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the live webcast at investors.guess.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. On April 2, 2024, the Company acquired all the operating assets and a 50% interest in the intellectual property assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, a leader in the American fashion scene, directly operating stores in the U.S. and in the U.K., and also available in high-end boutiques, department stores and through e-commerce globally. As of August 3, 2024, the Company directly operated 1,054 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 537 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 3, 2024, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829521232/en/