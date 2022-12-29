Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the ICR Conference 2023

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2023 on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Secor, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The fireside chat will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the live webcast and related presentation materials at investors.guess.com. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 29, 2022, the Company directly operated 1,064 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 566 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 29, 2022, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

