GUESS Announces Grand Re-Opening at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

GUESS, a global leader in fashion and lifestyle, is delighted to announce the grand re-opening of its newest store at the renowned Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The much-anticipated event took place on January 26, 2024, marking a significant moment for the brand as they expand their brick-and-mortar presence.

Strategically positioned in the heart of Las Vegas' premier shopping destination, the two-story, 12,413 sq ft store exemplifies GUESS's commitment to elevating the brand with trend-led mainline collections in apparel and denim. The store boasts beautifully designed accessory displays, offering a captivating array of must-have items. Shoppers can also explore intimate and exclusive destinations in fine jewelry, lingerie, and the distinctive Marciano collection.

The new location is centrally located near the luxury wing on the casino level, providing a convenient and luxurious shopping experience for visitors.

GUESS invites customers, fashion enthusiasts, and the local community to explore the new store and discover the latest collections that showcase the brand's commitment to innovation, quality, and style. The grand re-opening signifies GUESS's dedication to providing an unparalleled shopping experience that reflects the dynamic spirit of the brand.

For more information, visit the GUESS store at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace or the official GUESS website.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 28, 2023, the Company directly operated 1,015 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 544 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 28, 2023, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

