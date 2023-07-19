Guidewire Announces Softtek as New Consulting Alliance Partner

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Softtek has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas.

With a presence that spans over 20 countries and 15,000 professionals, Softtek helps organizations globally evolve through data-centered solutions, artificial intelligence, automation, and digital channels. A leader in nearshore services, Softtek leverages quality, agile service models and operational processes backed by analysts and industry certifications to enable maximized profitability, improved digital customer experience, and optimized IT costs.

Softtek is focused on ensuring its Guidewire customers remain at the forefront of innovation, providing expertise for implementation and upgrades, maintenance and operations, Agile methodology, and other specialized services. Softtek has made significant investments in Guidewire training and certifications.

"We are thrilled to officially become a new Consulting partner in Guidewire’s PartnerConnect Alliance Program,” said Jose A. Diaz Infante, Head of Insurance, North America, Softtek. "Insurers today face many challenges as the result of rapid technological advancement. We look forward to continuing to enable transformation and innovation for our shared customers, helping them overcome these challenges.”

"We are delighted to welcome Softtek as a Select partner within our PartnerConnect program," said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "Softtek has already been helping our shared customers in Latin America enhance the way they do business, whether they are transforming processes or digital capabilities, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

About Softtek

Founded in 1982 by a small group of entrepreneurs, Softtek started out in Mexico providing local IT services, and today is a global leader in next-generation digital solutions. The first company to introduce the Nearshore model, Softtek helps Global 2000 organizations build their digital capabilities constantly and seamlessly, from ideation and development to execution and evolution. Its entrepreneurial drive spans 20+ countries and more than 15,000 talented professionals. Learn how Softtek creates value through technology at www.softtek.com and connect with Softtek in social media.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 22,300+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719973093/en/