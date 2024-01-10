Guidewire Appoints Mohammed Anzy as Vice President and Managing Director of Guidewire India

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohammed Anzy as Vice President (VP) of Engineering and Managing Director of Guidewire India. Anzy is the former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SAP Labs in India, SAP’s largest research and development (R&D) center outside Germany. He will lead operations as well as engineering execution in Guidewire's development centers in Bengaluru and Chennai, reporting to Chief Product Development Officer Diego Devalle.

In his 16-year career at SAP, Anzy took on increasingly responsible roles in development, consulting, entrepreneurship, and strategic management. His strong leadership and passion for flawless execution resulted in SAP’s significant growth and expansion in India, and established SAP as one of the top places to work in the country. An acknowledged software industry leader, Anzy has been an active participant in many business and technology forums as well as an inspirational thought leader on driving open innovation ecosystems. Anzy holds a Bachelor of Technology from the National Institute of Technology Calicut, as well as an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.

"Anzy is a key addition to our leadership team, and his business and technical expertise will be invaluable to achieving our objectives,” said Diego Devalle, Chief Product Development Officer. "He is joining us at a pivotal time for our growth in India, and will play an essential role in instilling a vision for our Bengaluru and Chennai development teams, shaping the strategic direction, and ensuring operational excellence that contributes to the overall success of Guidewire.”

"I am excited to be a part of Guidewire and contribute to a company dedicated to maintaining its position as a leader in the insurance market,” said Anzy. "Guidewire offers the perfect platform for driving innovation and flexibility, enabling our teams and customers to push the limits of value-focused insurance technology development.”

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110788139/en/