Guidewire Appoints Will McAllister Managing Director, EMEA – Continuing its Strategic Investment in Europe

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Will McAllister, as Senior Vice President, Managing Director, EMEA. In his new role, Mr. McAllister will lead Guidewire’s customer-facing teams across EMEA, including sales and delivery services. He will report to President and Chief Revenue Officer, John Mullen.

Mr. McAllister is an accomplished senior executive with more than sixteen years of operational experience in software companies, including more than eight years at Guidewire. Most recently, he served as Guidewire’s Vice President, EMEA Operations, General Counsel, and Assistant Corporate Secretary. Prior to Guidewire, Mr. McAllister was Head of Commercial and Legal with SAS Software and Senior Commercial Manager with Misys.

This announcement follows the opening of Guidewire’s EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, in March 2022, and aligns with the company’s commitment to continued investment in high-growth regions. In the past year, Guidewire has grown its presence in six countries (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Sweden) and now has 74 customers in 19 countries in the Guidewire EMEA customer community. In addition to the Dublin headquarters, Guidewire has offices in Denmark, France/Benelux, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

"As a global leader, we partner with insurers to help them execute at speed and scale in the unique markets they serve," said John Mullen, Guidewire President and Chief Revenue Officer. "Will’s knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing insurers, together with leadership expertise, makes him a valued strategic partner to our customers and the ideal choice to lead our business in the specific insurance markets that make up the EMEA region.”

"This is an exciting time for the industry globally and especially in EMEA as the region evolves to address new market demands and leverage technological advancements. We are extremely privileged to serve such a vital industry and play a role in helping EMEA insurers on this journey,” said Will McAllister, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, EMEA at Guidewire. "We’re eager to build even closer ties with our customers moving forward, to better understand how we can help them address the changing needs of society and the industry, and therefore maximise the value we provide to them.”

Guidewire’s EMEA HQ in Dublin, Ireland has been named a Top 20 Best Places to Work since 2016, and has earned the number 7 spot in 2022, in the best large company category.

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ? We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. Approximately 520 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

