Guidewire Debuts in 23rd Position on the Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers 2023 List

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced it has ranked number 23 out of 500 companies on the Forbes list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers 2023. It also appeared first in the IT, Internet, Software & Services category. This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"We are honored to be included on this year’s Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers List,” said Sinéad Condon, Chief People Officer, Guidewire. "Since our founding, Guidewire has focused on fostering a strong culture based on three values – Integrity, Rationality, and Collegiality. Without our dedicated employees living these values and serving our customers with them, Guidewire would not be what it is today.”

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Guidewire powers innovation for more than 500 insurers in 38 countries. With the largest research and development team, services team, and ecosystem in the industry, Guidewire is continually working to keep its customers on the leading-edge. Guidewire’s culture is one of honesty and openness, built around the pillars that its employees embody. As one Guidewire, its employees: Stand together to face the unknown and foster a sense of community; Dig deeper for the answers and better solutions; Stay clever to keep learning from the market and each other; and Leap further with excitement, always looking ahead. Guidewire’s team is growing, with open opportunities for those who are looking to Navigate What’s Next.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005064/en/