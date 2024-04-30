Guidewire Expands Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Days, Taking Event Global

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it is taking its popular Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Day worldwide with pitch day events planned in Sydney, Australia on May 23, 2024 and Dublin, Ireland on June 13, 2024. In addition, Guidewire’s flagship Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Day will also be taking place during ITC Vegas in October 2024 for the third consecutive year.

Each of the 2024 Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Days, sponsored by Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner PwC, will feature five members of Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program, whose short video submissions receive the most votes online from the industry, Guidewire, and PwC prior to the event. The finalists will pitch their value propositions to a live audience for a chance to showcase their solution at Connections, Guidewire’s annual user conference and the largest P&C focused event attended by 3,000 attendees including top industry executives, investors, press, and analysts.

"The Insurtech Vanguards program has been global in nature from its inception with participants from around the world, and we are thrilled to be investing in key entrepreneurial communities across the globe to expand the reach of the program,” said Laura Drabik, chief evangelist, Guidewire. "Guidewire is committed to searching far and wide for the most relevant and impactful insurtech value propositions. Taking our pitch days to the next level with multiple global events will enable us to bring on the new generation of insurtechs for our customers.”

Guidewire is partnering with local community leaders like Insurtech Australia and Insurtech Ireland to foster collaboration between P&C insurers and top insurtechs worldwide.

Guidewire and PwC launched Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Day in 2022 during ITC Las Vegas to bring together P&C insurers with leading insurtechs. The inaugural event was met with enthusiasm from the insurance community with more than 10,000 votes received to select the top insurtechs who pitched at the event. ICEYE was named the first-ever winner in 2022 and CaseGlide won in 2023.

Launched in October 2021, Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers, bringing transformative solutions to the P&C industry and making innovation more accessible. As part of the program, Guidewire identifies and highlights the hottest insurtech companies of interest to the P&C insurance industry and connects them with Guidewire customers. Since the program’s launch, more than 59 startups have joined as members offering digital solutions to insurers, ranging from claim inspection imaging and reporting to artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis for fraud detection and rapid compliance testing. Nine Insurtech Vanguards have been promoted to Guidewire’s PartnerConnect program (AgentSync, Bindable, Blitzz, CaseGlide, Coherent Global, ICEYE, Indico Data Solutions, Kanverse, and ZestyAI) and some have already published integrations on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information on the Sydney Pitch Day event, please visit: https://insurtechvanguardspitchday.com/sydney/

For more information on the Dublin Pitch Day event, please visit: https://insurtechvanguardspitchday.com/dublin/

Learn more about the Insurtech Vanguards program on the Guidewire website.

