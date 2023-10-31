|
Gurit announces major long-term supply contracts with two leading wind OEMs
Zurich, October 31, 2023 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announces a four-year and a three-year supply contract for core material kits which have been secured with two of the world’s leading Wind Turbine OEMs. The contracts are expected to deliver a combined net sales of approx. CHF 375 million over the contract period.
The four-year contract is a continuation of an existing supply agreement enabling Gurit to supply a significant share of the customers global demand of core material kits. It contains volume agreements for Europe, Asia and Americas and is expected to deliver net sales of approx. CHF 245 million over the contract period, depending on the OEM’s demand situation.
