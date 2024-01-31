|
Gurit reports net sales growth of 2.7% for the calendar year 2023
Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Zurich, January 31, 2024 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports preliminary and unaudited net sales of CHF 459.9m for the full year 2023. Net sales of continued operations increased 2.7% at constant exchange rates and declined -5.9% in reported CHF versus prior year.
Excluding acquisition effects, total Group Sales grew by 2.6% at constant exchange rates and declined 6.8% in reported CHF. The large negative FX impact happens as almost no products or services are invoiced in Swiss Francs. The top line in the 4th quarter was also negatively influenced by raw materials price decreases, passed one to one to customers, for example for carbon fibers: this trend is expected to increase significantly in 2024, without influence on profitability.
Wind Energy remains the most important market segment for Gurit. The huge market volatility seen in summer, due to quality issues in the onshore wind market and contract cancellations in the offshore market, has eased somewhat, but market participants remain cautious, even if some regions continue to show signs of recovery. Marine and other industrial markets performed well, driven by an increase in demand for recycled PET structural foam for industrial applications.
Wind Materials achieved net sales of CHF 307.1 million for 2023. This represents an increase of 1.9% at constant exchange rates compared to 2022 and contains a contribution of
Manufacturing Solutions achieved a turnover of CHF 51.3 million, which represents a decrease of -0.3% at constant exchange rates compared to 2022. The decline is a result of weaker demands for wind blade moulds in the second half. Although the market showed some recent positive news, wind customers still remain cautious in releasing investments in incremental blade manufacturing capacities.
Marine and Industrial reports net sales of CHF 101.6 million for 2023. This is an increase of 7.1% at constant exchange rates compared to 2022. The Marine business performed well, despite Inflation impacts on this sector. The continued expansion of addressable applications in the Industrial sector, driven by the customer need for more energy efficient products, provides new business development opportunities for Gurit in the coming years.
1) The segments have been adjusted for the FY 2023 reporting to align the external reporting with the market driven changes in the internal management structure.
Profitability
Online publication of Annual Report 2023, Media and Analyst webcast on March 4, 2024
Roadshow
A Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and financial media representatives is scheduled to take place on October 9, 2024, in Zurich.
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
