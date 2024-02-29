Haleon Annual Pre-tax Profit, Revenue Improve

(RTTNews) - Haleon Plc (HLN), a British consumer healthcare company, on Thursday reported a rise in pre-tax income for the full year, amidst pricing and ongoing supply chain, and manufacturing efficiency benefits.

Brian McNamara, CEO of Haleon, said: "We delivered strong organic growth of 8%, with Q4 organic growth over 6%. We saw positive volume/mix in the full year, up slightly in Q4, demonstrating continued resilience in challenging markets. Importantly, we saw organic growth across all regions and categories, with healthy momentum in our Power and Local Growth Brands."

For the 12 months, the company posted a pre-tax income of 1.628 billion pounds, higher than 1.618 billion pounds in the previous year.

Net profit stood at 1.111 billion pounds or 11.3 pence per share as against last year's 1.119 billion pounds or 11.5 pence per share.

Operating profit was at 1.996 billion pounds, compared with 1.825 billion pounds a year ago.

Revenue was 11.302 billion pounds, up from the previous year's 10.858 billion pounds.

For the full year, Haleon will pay a total dividend of 6 pence per share, which includes a final dividend of 4.2 pence per share.

The final dividend will be paid on May 16 to holders of shares and American Depositary Shares on the register as of March 15. Looking ahead, the company expects full-year organic revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent.