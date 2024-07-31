31.07.2024 17:45:00

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - June 2024

                                                        July 31, 2024

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with Exane BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Ipsos SA to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2024:

  • 20,202 IPSOS shares
  • €652,701

During the 1st half 2024, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase128,453 shares€8,107,2471,485 transactions
Sale115,352 shares€7,308,5121,118 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (December 31, 2023):

  • 7,052 IPSOS shares
  • €1,423,021

During the 2nd half 2023, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase109,338 shares€5,097,3211,138 transactions
Sale117,484 shares€5,586,1141,110 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 12,527 IPSOS shares
  • €926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 34,979 IPSOS shares
  • €233,110

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ipsos S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ipsos S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ipsos S.A. 57,00 -0,96% Ipsos S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen