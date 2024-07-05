05.07.2024 18:00:00

Half-year report on Pluxee N.V.’s liquidity contract

Regulated information

Half-year report on PLUXEE N.V.’s liquidity contract as at June 30, 2024

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Pluxee N.V. with BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2024:

  • 59,130 Pluxee N.V. ordinary shares
  • €8,621,644

During the period from January 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024, the following transactions were performed:

  • Purchasing of 723,308 ordinary shares amounting to €19,930,588 (5,132 transactions).
  • Disposal of 719,315 ordinary shares amounting to €19,933,554(4,627 transactions).

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at January 31, 2024 (start of contract):

  • €10,000,000
     

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee benefits and Engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting wellbeing at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com 		Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud
+33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment


Aktien in diesem Artikel

PLUXEE N.V. 24,42 -13,95%

