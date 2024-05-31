31.05.2024 08:00:11

Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Preliminary Results Announcement

31-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

31 May 2024

Halfords Group plc

 

Notice of Preliminary Results announcement

 

Halfords Group plc, (“Halfords” or the “Group”), the UK’s leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, today announces that it will be issuing its preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2024 on Thursday 27 June 2024. 

 

 

 

 

 

Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 385 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 639 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy’s, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 273 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National) and 495 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary, Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group’s bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients in the US and Europe.

 


