31.10.2023 17:45:10
Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group plc
Total Voting Rights
As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the “Company”) consists of 218,928,736 ordinary shares of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Tim O’Gorman
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|281769
|EQS News ID:
|1761689
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Halfords Group PLCShs
|2,06
|2,89%
