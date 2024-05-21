|
21.05.2024 13:31:30
Halozyme: Bristol Myers Gets New PDUFA Date For Subcutaneous Nivolumab Co-Formulated With ENHANZE
(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) said Bristol Myers Squibb was reassigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date from the FDA for their Biologics License Application for the subcutaneous formulation of Opdivo co-formulated with ENHANZE, Halozyme's recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme, rHuPH20, across all previously approved adult, solid tumor Opdivo indications as monotherapy, monotherapy maintenance following completion of Opdivo plus Yervoy combination therapy, or in combination with chemotherapy or cabozantinib. The updated goal date is December 29, 2024.
The application is based on results from CheckMate-67T, the first Phase 3 trial of the subcutaneous formulation of nivolumab with ENHANZE.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Halozyme Therapeutics legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: Halozyme Therapeutics präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.
|41,38
|0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: Wall Street geht mit minimalen Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Aktienmärkte schließlich schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten am Dienstag die Füße still. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.