27.04.2023 23:30:00
Hancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) announced today that the company’s board of directors approved a regular second quarter 2023 common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share.
The regular quarterly common stock cash dividend is payable June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023.
About Hancock Whitney
Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates loan production offices in Nashville, Tennessee and the greater metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.
