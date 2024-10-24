Hancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) announced today that the company’s board of directors approved a regular fourth quarter 2024 common stock cash dividend of $0.40 per share.

The regular quarterly common stock cash dividend is payable December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2024.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the greater metropolitan areas of Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024625025/en/