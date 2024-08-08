|
08.08.2024 13:11:46
HanesBrands Q2 Loss Widens, Issues Q3 View, Updates FY24 Forecast; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Clothing company Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), while reporting wider loss and weak revenues in its second quarter, on Thursday issued third-quarter outlook and updated fiscal 2024 forecast to reflect certain discontinued operations.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Hanesbrands shares were gaining around 5.8 percent to trade at $5.50.
For third quarter, the company currently expects earnings per share from continuing operations of around $0.03 to $0.08 and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of around $0.09 to $0.14.
Net sales from continuing operations are projected to be around $920 million to $950 million.
Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $0.23 per share on sales of $1.49 billion for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
At the midpoint, net sales represents an approximate 3 percent decrease from last year on a reported basis and an approximate 1 percent decrease on an organic constant currency basis.
Further, for fiscal 2024, the company currently expects loss per share from continuing operations of around $0.35 to $0.41, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of around $0.31 to $0.37.
Net sales from continuing operations would be approximately $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. At the midpoint, sales represent an approximate 4 percent decrease as compared to prior year on a reported basis and an approximate 2 percent decrease on an organic constant currency basis.
The company noted that current 2024 guidance metrics, which are based on continuing operations and reflect the global Champion and U.S. outlet store businesses being reported in discontinued operations, are not comparable to previous outlook given on May 9.
In its second quarter, net loss was $298.38 million, wider than last year's $22.46 million. Loss per share was $0.85, compared to loss of $0.06 in the same period last year.
Adjusted earnings were $52.71 million or $0.15 per share for the period.
Revenue declined to $995.393 million from $1.035 billion in the same period last year.
The analysts expected earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $1.36 billion for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hanesbrands Incmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Handel in New York: Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Hanesbrands präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier Hanesbrands-Aktie: Hätte sich ein Investment in Hanesbrands vor einem Jahr nun bezahlt gemacht? (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Hanesbrands-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Hanesbrands-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Hanesbrands-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Hanesbrands von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Hanesbrands Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hanesbrands Inc
|5,55
|16,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.