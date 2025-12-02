Hang Lung Opens Application for Transitional Accommodation Program from HK$11 Million Relief Fund for Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Residents



EQS Newswire / 02/12/2025 / 13:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG AND SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - Following the recent tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties ("Hang Lung") today open the application for rent-free transitional accommodation from their HK$11 million "Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire Relief Fund" to provide relief and support for affected residents.





The "Kornhill Apartments Transitional Accommodation" program will provide temporary housing for residents displaced by the recent fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. As part of its commitment to support the community, Hang Lung is offering 20 serviced apartment units at Kornhill Apartments in Quarry Bay, free of rent and service charges, for a two-month period. The available units range from studios to three-bedroom apartments to accommodate various family sizes.



Application and Allocation Details



Eligibility

The program is open to Wang Fuk Court residents affected by the fire

Application Period

Applications will be accepted from today (December 2, 2025)

Application Submission

Affected residents can submit their applications online on Hang Lung's company website

Result Notification

The first group of successful applicants will be notified by December 5, 2025

Move-in Period:

Successful applicants will be able to move in starting December 5, 2025



Due to limited availability, the units will be allocated based on principles of fairness, reasonableness, and prioritization of those with the most urgent needs.



For inquiries, please contact the Hang Lung "Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire Relief Fund" working group at



Hashtag: #HangLung

The "Kornhill Apartments Transitional Accommodation" program will provide temporary housing for residents displaced by the recent fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. As part of its commitment to support the community, Hang Lung is offering 20 serviced apartment units at Kornhill Apartments in Quarry Bay, free of rent and service charges, for a two-month period. The available units range from studios to three-bedroom apartments to accommodate various family sizes.Application and Allocation DetailsDue to limited availability, the units will be allocated based on principles of fairness, reasonableness, and prioritization of those with the most urgent needs.For inquiries, please contact the Hang Lung "Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire Relief Fund" working group at CorpComm@HangLung.com or +852 2879 0338 (Operating hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)Hashtag: #HangLung The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties Hang Lung Group Limited (SEHK stock code: 00010) has been engaged in real estate development since 1960. Through its subsidiary Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101), the Group manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and mainland China.



The Group's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In mainland China, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.



The Group is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Group powers 80% of its operating properties in the Mainland with renewable energy, with a net zero commitment by 2050.



At Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com





News Source: Hang Lung Properties

News Source: Hang Lung Properties 02/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News