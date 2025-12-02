Hang Lung Development Aktie
Hang Lung Opens Application for Transitional Accommodation Program from HK$11 Million Relief Fund for Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Residents
HONG KONG AND SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - Following the recent tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties ("Hang Lung") today open the application for rent-free transitional accommodation from their HK$11 million "Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire Relief Fund" to provide relief and support for affected residents.
The "Kornhill Apartments Transitional Accommodation" program will provide temporary housing for residents displaced by the recent fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. As part of its commitment to support the community, Hang Lung is offering 20 serviced apartment units at Kornhill Apartments in Quarry Bay, free of rent and service charges, for a two-month period. The available units range from studios to three-bedroom apartments to accommodate various family sizes.
Application and Allocation Details
Due to limited availability, the units will be allocated based on principles of fairness, reasonableness, and prioritization of those with the most urgent needs.
For inquiries, please contact the Hang Lung "Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire Relief Fund" working group at CorpComm@HangLung.com or +852 2879 0338 (Operating hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
About Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Group Limited (SEHK stock code: 00010) has been engaged in real estate development since 1960. Through its subsidiary Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101), the Group manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and mainland China.
News Source: Hang Lung Properties
