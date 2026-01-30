Hang Lung Properties FY25 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (0101.HK, HLPPY), on Friday reported it net income decreased in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the full year 2025, profit attributable to shareholders decreased to HK$1.81 billion from HK$2.15 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were HK$0.37 versus HK$0.46 last year.

Profit from operations decreased to HK$4.88 billion from HK$4.90 billion in the prior year.

Revenue declined to HK$9.95 billion from HK$11.24 billion in the previous year.

Further, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of HK40 cents per share for 2025, unchanged from the previous year. The dividend will be payable to shareholders on record as of May 8.

Together with an interim dividend of HK12 cents per share, full-year dividends for 2025 total HK52 cents per share, unchanged from 2024.

The board has proposed a scrip dividend arrangement, allowing eligible shareholders to receive the final dividend in cash or in new shares, in whole or in part. The arrangement is expected at the annual general meeting scheduled for April 30.

Hang Lung Properties is 2.35% higher at HK$9.570 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.