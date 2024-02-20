20.02.2024 15:18:27

Harmony Biosciences Receives FDA's Orphan Drug Designation For Pitolisant In Prader-Willi Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY), Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to Pitolisant for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS.

PWS is a rare, genetic neurological disorder, that causes obesity, intellectual disability, low muscle tone, and short stature.

The company stated that the upcoming Phase 3 TEMPO study will assess the safety and efficacy of Pitolisant in treating EDS and behavioral disturbances in PWS. It will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in patients six years and older with PWS.

The biotechnology company's TEMPO study is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.

The Orphan Drug designation would provide the company with tax credits for clinical development, a waiver for user fees, and seven years of market exclusivity after drug approval.

In the pre-market activity, Harmony's stock is moving up 0.59 percent, to $34.01 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Harmony Biosciencesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Harmony Biosciencesmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Harmony Biosciences 30,82 -2,00% Harmony Biosciences

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen