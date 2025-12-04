Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie
WKN DE: A0ESP5 / ISIN: US1696561059
|
04.12.2025 05:17:00
Has Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Been Good for Investors?
Fast-casual burrito chain Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) is so well known that it's easy to forget how young the company is. The stock has been publicly traded for fewer than 20 years. Since its IPO in January 2006, Chipotle's shares have crushed the market with a nearly 3,000% return. But how has it done for more recent investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
