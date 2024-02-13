|
Hasbro Stock Plummets As Q4 Profit Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) posted a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to Hasbro of $1.06 billion or $7.64 per share compared to a loss of $128.9 million or $0.93 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.38 compared to $1.31. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter net revenues were $1.29 billion compared to $1.68 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.36 billion in revenue.
The Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2024.
Shares of Hasbro are down 13% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.
