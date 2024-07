Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2024 and Beyond

I'm sure I speak for most people when I say a good bargain is always appreciated. Whether it's a purchase as large as a house or car, or something as small as food or clothing, bargains make you feel like you're getting more bang for your buck. You don't have to go to the car lot or mall to find a bargain, either. You can also find them on the stock market.There are always stocks trading below what many would consider their intrinsic value, and when you find them, they can produce great returns on investment. If you have $1,000 you can comfortably afford to invest now (meaning you already have an emergency fund saved and aren't carrying any high-interest debt), these two tech companies look like good bargains right now.Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the more intriguing big tech stocks. Despite being up close to 33% this year, the stock still seems like a bargain, especially compared to other "Magnificent Seven" stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool