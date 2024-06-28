|
28.06.2024 14:45:00
Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now
While most stocks trading at absurdly cheap valuations do so for very legitimate reasons, there remain many cases where this deep discount from the market may be short-sighted. Two businesses that currently epitomize this concept are online petcare retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and beloved confectioner The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY).However, after a 60% rise in its share price over just the last month, Chewy probably doesn't scream "absurdly cheap" to investors any more. Yet I believe this could prove to be the starting line for a much larger, long-term run for Chewy's share price.Meanwhile, with Hershey trading at a once-in-a-decade low valuation, it may seem like the brand is facing an existential crisis. But this couldn't be further from the truth as the company continues to navigate current challenges with aplomb.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!