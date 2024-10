Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

Don't let the rallying market stop you from finding market bargains. There are still plenty of seemingly cheap stocks out there. I want to talk about a couple of them, and it doesn't take a lot to get started in either position with both stocks currently trading in the $20s.Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) and Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are absurdly cheap right now . Even a $500 investment can go a long way right now if investors wake up to the value in the shares. Let's take a closer look.Warren Buffett warmed up to one of this year's biggest losers last week, adding to his already substantial stake in Sirius XM. Berkshire Hathaway now owns nearly a third of its shares outstanding.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool