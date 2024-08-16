|
16.08.2024 11:15:00
Have $500? 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now
Small-budget investing can pay off in the long run, and even an amount of $500 could be a great place to start. Also, investors who employ dollar-cost averaging (DCA) often have a budget in the $500 range when making periodic purchases.Fortunately, the market offers plenty of reasonably priced options for investors with this kind of budget. It will allow one to not only buy stock in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Realty Income (NYSE: O) but also take advantage of potentially lucrative bargains that could pay off in the long run. Let's take a closer look at this trio of companies.Admittedly, investors may have a difficult time perceiving Amazon as "reasonably priced." Most investors struggle to see stocks with a 40 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio as cheap.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!