Hawaiian Rises In Pre-market After US DOJ Clears Alaska Airlines Merger With Hawaiian Airlines

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) were rising more than 11 percent in pre-market on Tuesday to $17.69 after a major hurdle was cleared in the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines by Alaska Airlines. Alaska Airlines said that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has completed its antitrust review.

"The proposed combination remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) of an interim exemption application," Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

Hawaiian Holdings stock had closed at $15.88, down 4.39 percent on Monday. It has traded in the range of $3.70 - $16.63 in the last 1 year.