WKN: 984345 / ISIN: CH0012627250

02.07.2025 06:45:14

HBM Healthcare Investments launches new share buyback programme

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
HBM Healthcare Investments launches new share buyback programme

02.07.2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

At the Annual General Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments AG on 23 June 2025, shareholders approved a new share buyback programme for a maximum of 674,000 shares (corresponding to 10% of the shares registered in the commercial register) for the purpose of cancellation through a capital reduction.

The buyback programme will be carried out via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with Zürcher Kantonalbank being entrusted with this task. The programme is scheduled to commence on Friday, 4 July 2025 and is expected to conclude on 3 July 2028 at the latest.

Further information on the new 2025 buyback programme is available on the company website at https://www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/information.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2163708

 
End of News EQS News Service

2163708  02.07.2025 CET/CEST

