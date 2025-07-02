HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie
WKN: 984345 / ISIN: CH0012627250
|
02.07.2025 06:45:14
HBM Healthcare Investments launches new share buyback programme
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
At the Annual General Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments AG on 23 June 2025, shareholders approved a new share buyback programme for a maximum of 674,000 shares (corresponding to 10% of the shares registered in the commercial register) for the purpose of cancellation through a capital reduction.
The buyback programme will be carried out via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with Zürcher Kantonalbank being entrusted with this task. The programme is scheduled to commence on Friday, 4 July 2025 and is expected to conclude on 3 July 2028 at the latest.
Further information on the new 2025 buyback programme is available on the company website at https://www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/information.
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2163708
