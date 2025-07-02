HBM Healthcare Investments launches new share buyback programme

At the Annual General Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments AG on 23 June 2025, shareholders approved a new share buyback programme for a maximum of 674,000 shares (corresponding to 10% of the shares registered in the commercial register) for the purpose of cancellation through a capital reduction.

The buyback programme will be carried out via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with Zürcher Kantonalbank being entrusted with this task. The programme is scheduled to commence on Friday, 4 July 2025 and is expected to conclude on 3 July 2028 at the latest.