|
02.04.2024 17:46:15
HBM Healthcare Investments publishes net asset value per share (NAV) of CHF 248.10 as at 31 March 2024 and quarterly profit of CHF 156 million
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
HBM Healthcare Investments generated a profit of CHF 156 million in the final quarter of the 2023/24 financial year as at the end of March. This largely made up for the loss from the first nine months. The net asset value per share (NAV) rose by 10.3 per cent to CHF 248.10.
Positive currency effects accounted for around two thirds of the quarterly performance. Following a marked appreciation in the first nine months of the financial year, the Swiss franc weakened again significantly in the quarter under review. Listed investments also made a positive contribution to the result, while value adjustments at private companies had a slightly negative impact on overall performance.
Balanced result for the 2023/2024 financial year
A balanced result was achieved for the 12 months of the 2023/2024 financial year. While the net asset value per share (NAV) rose by 0.3 per cent, a small annual loss of around CHF 1 million is to be expected. The positive NAV performance can be explained by the compression effect of the share buyback programme. As part of the share buy-back programme, around 89,000 treasury shares worth CHF 15.6 million were acquired via the second trading line (average discount to net asset value of 30 percent). The shares will be proposed for cancellation at an upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Public companies contributed +5.7 per cent to the positive annual performance of +0.3 per cent. This was despite the renewed disappointing stock price performance of Cathay Biotech, the largest listed investment in the portfolio. Private companies and funds as well as negative currency effects had a adverse impact on performance in the financial year of -3.2 per cent and -2.5 per cent respectively.
Of the net assets of CHF 1.7 billion as at 31 March 2024, 12% is attributable to cash and cash equivalents, 45% to listed companies, 38% to private companies, 10% to fund investments and 2% to other assets.
These figures are the preliminary and unaudited results based on the current status of the financial closing process. The definitive annual result will be published on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 (after close of trading).
Contact
News Source: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1871773
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1871773 02-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AGmehr Nachrichten
|
02.04.24
|Key Figures 31.03.2024 (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|HBM Healthcare Investments publiziert inneren Wert je Aktie (NAV) von CHF 248.10 per 31. März 2024 und Quartalsgewinn von CHF 156 Millionen (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|HBM Healthcare Investments publishes net asset value per share (NAV) of CHF 248.10 as at 31 March 2024 and quarterly profit of CHF 156 million (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|Key Figures 15.03.2024 (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Key Figures 29.02.2024 (EQS Group)
|
16.02.24
|Key Figures 15.02.2024 (EQS Group)
|
01.02.24
|Key Figures 31.01.2024 (EQS Group)
|
22.01.24
|HBM Healthcare Investments publiziert Quartalsbericht per 31. Dezember 2023 und Kennzahlen für die ersten neun Monate des Geschäftsjahrs 2023/2024 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu HBM Healthcare Investments AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|164,00
|0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: Dow freundlich -- ATX mit moderaten Zuwächsen -- DAX fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Die Wall Street verzeichnet Aufschläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.