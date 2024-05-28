28.05.2024 14:01:58

HBM portfolio company Yellow Jersey Therapeutics to be acquired for USD 1.25 billion

HBM portfolio company Yellow Jersey Therapeutics to be acquired for USD 1.25 billion

  • Validation for the pioneering science and innovation of the Swiss biotech company;
  • Transaction increases NAV per HBM share by CHF 8.70 (+3.5%); expected cash inflow of USD 78 million for HBM Healthcare Investments.

HBM Healthcare Investments (SIX: HBMN) today announced that Yellow Jersey Therapeutics, a portfolio company, has entered into an agreement with Johson & Johnson, whereby Johnson & Johnson will acquire global rights to NM26, a Phase 2-ready investigational, first-in-class bispecific antibody targeting two clinically proven pathways in atopic dermatitis (AD)  for a total cash consideration of USD 1.25 billion. Yellow Jersey Therapeutics is a demerged subsidiary of HBM portfolio company Numab Therapeutics AG which holds the rights to NM26, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα (type I and type II receptors) and IL-31 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis set to enter phase 2 of clincal development. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

Based on the estimated net proceeds resulting from the sale of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics the net asset value per HBM share will increase by CHF 8.70 (+3.5%) with a cash inflow of approximately USD 78 million for HBM Healthcare Investments.

HBM Healthcare Investments continues to hold a stake of around 8 percent in Numab Therapeutics. Numab is developing a pipeline of promising clinical and preclinical programmes in oncology and inflammation. The company’s technology platform and development capabilities have been validated by multiple partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies.

 

About Numab Therapeutics AG

Numab Therapeutics AG is developing multi-specific antibody-based immunotherapies for inflammation and cancer. Numab’s reproducible plug-and-play therapeutic design process using proprietary platforms λ-Cap™ and MATCH™ puts it in a unique position to overcome historical drug discovery barriers and build a pipeline of new and important medicines aimed to maximize patient benefits. Numab’s diverse research pipeline spans oncology, immunology and inflammatory diseases and creates the opportunity for the next generation of first-in-class and best-in-class medicines. Several of the Company’s antibody candidates are being developed in partnership with biopharma collaborators, further validating the platform and development capabilities. For further information, visit www.numab.com.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


