26.04.2024 13:35:35
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.59 billion, or $5.93 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $4.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.36 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $17.34 billion from $15.59 billion last year.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.59 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.93 vs. $4.85 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $17.34 Bln vs. $15.59 Bln last year.
