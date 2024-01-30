|
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.61 billion, or $5.93 per share. This compares with $2.08 billion, or $7.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.90 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $17.30 billion from $15.50 billion last year.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.61 Bln. vs. $2.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.93 vs. $7.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.06 -Revenue (Q4): $17.30 Bln vs. $15.50 Bln last year.
