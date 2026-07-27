HD Hyundai Marine Solution Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co., Ltd. (443060.KS), a South Korean marine after-sales and lifecycle service provider, on Monday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 83 billion from KRW 53 billion in the previous year.

Operating income increased KRW 97.6 billion from KRW 830 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 580.4 billion from KRW 467.7 billion in the previous year.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution is curernlty trading 1.91% lesser at KRW 205,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.