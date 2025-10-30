Healthcare Realty Trust Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of $57.74 million or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $93.02 million or $0.26 per share last year-on-year

NAREIT FFO for the quarter was $118.92 million or $0.34 per share, compared to $77.29 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Normalized FFO for the quarter was $145.34 million or $0.41 per share, compared to $142.05 million or $0.39 per share last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects loss per share of $0.86 to $0.81, NAREIT FFO per share of $1.39 to $1.41 per share and Normalized FFO per share of $1.59 to $1.61 per share.

Previously, the company expected loss per share of $0.78 - $0.73, NAREIT FFO per share of $1.42 to $1.46 per share and Normalized FFO per share of $1.57 to $1.61 per share.

The Board unanimously approved a common stock dividend of $0.24 per share to be paid on November 21, 2025, to Class A common stockholders of record on November 11, 2025.